KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Katie Beckett Program is supposed to relieve financial stress for families with children with disabilities. However, some families are saying it’s doing the opposite.

One ​Knoxville family signed up as soon as they were able to, but they say some of the hoops they must jump through are more of a hassle than a help.

Cameron Bush is 9 years old and his mother Sandy Bush said he was diagnosed with complex medical disabilities when he was just a few months old.

“He loves water, he loves to play with balls, he loves to be around people,” said Bush. “He started having a rare type of seizure called infantile spasms when he was younger and then he ended up being diagnosed with a genetic disorder, a rare genetic disorder called scn8a.”

Bush and her husband don’t qualify for Medicaid, but it’s still hard for them to pay for all Cameron’s needs.

“Our family deductible is $8600, and we’ve already met it for 2022,” Bush explained. “So, we’re paying out all that money at once which is tough to payout which I don’t think most people have 8 thousand dollars to spend in the first two months of the year.”

Their family signed up immediately when the Katie Beckett Program was approved.

It is designed to help alleviate some of the struggles working parents have with children with complex medical needs. This is done by reimbursing them for needed items and doctors’ visits or qualifying them for TennCare.

“We were really excited because, like I said, these things are really expensive and it’s nice when you’re in an income bracket where you don’t qualify automatically for assistance for TennCare, but you don’t have enough money to pay for all that stuff. It puts you in a tough position.”

Bush says she knows the program is new in Tennessee, but she thinks there may be a better way to execute it and get families like hers the help they need.

“Ultimately what I would like to see is not to be treated like I’m trying to cheat the system.” She added, “while I know that there are some people that do this the majority of us are just trying to get through.”

WATE reached out to the Tennessee Division of TennCare, which works directly with the Katie Beckett Program, about the issues faced by the Bush family. They sent us the following statement:

“For many families, Katie Beckett has transformed the lives of their children, allowing them to do things they have not been able to do before. We wish every family’s experience with the program met every one of their expectations and we strive to make that happen.

While initially there was a large volume of applications which lengthened the processing times, TennCare and our sister agency the Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD) have worked closely together to expedite the process. However, there are federal requirements that must be met in order to qualify for and receive federally funded Medicaid benefits. Currently, the average time to complete the level of care application process is just over 30 days. Financial eligibility adds another couple of weeks or so to the timeline.

Without knowing the specific cases, it’s difficult to know what services or medications you are referring to; however, TennCare has received a total of 6 medical appeals for a total of 5 children in Katie Beckett (since the program launched). 5 of the appeals were related to pharmacy services.

With any program, especially a new program, there are always opportunities for improvement. We remain committed to continuing to listen to our stakeholders and make additional adjustments that will improve the member experience. And we never want to lose sight of the reason this program exists and the positive impact it is having in the lives of children and families throughout Tennessee.”

-Amy Lawrence | Communications Director for TN Division of TennCare

Tennessee Disability Coalition, which played a large role in getting the program passed, sent us the following statement:

“There are few programs more important to get right than a state’s Katie Beckett program. It’s been 40 years since Reagan created this program for working families, and 49 other states have figured this out. The time for finger-pointing is over. These families want accountability.

They’re justly requesting the legislator, or Governor Lee, sit down and ask the leaders of these agencies what’s going on. For instance, how did they manage to create a program that’s only adding to the grief and anxiety these families already have to deal with? I think their questions are more than fair.”

– Carol Westlake, Executive Director, Tennessee Disability Coalition