Knoxville family searching for answers as brother’s unsolved murder goes into 15th year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Nearly 15 years to the day, a Knoxville family is asking for two things: Justice and answers.

Rodney Minor was shot and killed on September 9th, 2004 in the 2700 block of Wilson Avenue. He was 38 years old. His death is listed as an unsolved murder.

Minor’s loved ones say the last 15 years have been turmoil and heartache because, not only are they missing him, he’s missing so much on Earth.

“He was very much my protector. He took care of me. We talked everyday,” said Minor’s little sister, Kimberly Minor.

Family says Minor was kind, funny and compassionate, as well as a devoted father, brother and friend.

“We were in kindergarten together. We did everything together. You see him, you’d see me,” said Minor’s brother Jeffery Wallace.

Minor served in the U.S. Navy and worked as a bondsman.

“He was working on starting his own bonding company, helping people when they’re in their time of need or time of trouble. He was very much a rescuer,” added Minor.

Everything changed for the family 15-years ago on Wilson Avenue. Oldest brother, Michael Dobson, remembers the call he received that night saying his brother had been shot, “There was no reason for him to go out like he did.”

September 9th, 2004 and the days that followed are filled with unanswered questions.

“How long does it get to be cold? It’s been 15 years,” said Dobson.

As another year comes to pass, the family is hoping you can help.

“If you know anything, say something. Say something. We need to end this,” added Minor.

“It’s a wound that never heals and I’ll never get passed it. Even if they catch them and he goes to jail tomorrow, it still isn’t justice. That’s 15-years he didn’t get with his kids, grandkids, us,” said Wallace.

If you know anything about Rodney Minor’s case, please call KPD investigators at (865) 215-7317. Tips and calls can remain anonymous.