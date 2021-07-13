Knoxville Fanboy Expo adds KISS co-founder to celebrity guestlist

Hall of Fame Inductees Kiss original band members Paul Stanley, Peter Criss, Ace Frehley, and Gene Simmons appear in the press room at the 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Thursday, April, 10, 2014 in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Peter Criss, the original drummer and vocalist of punk rock legends KISS, will rock and roll all night at the Knoxville Fanboy Expo this fall.

Peter Criss, founding member of rock group KISS, holds his solo album entitled “ONE FOR ALL” during an autograph signing for its release, Tuesday, July 24, 2007 in New York. (AP Photo/Shiho Fukada)

Knoxville Fanboy Expo organizers announced Tuesday that the KISS co-founder is the latest celebrity guestlist addition to the pop culture convention coming to the Knoxville Convention Center from October 29-31. The 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee will join Star Trek co-stars William Shatner and George Takei at the 3-day event.

“Back to the Future” stars Donald Fullilove and Harry Waters Jr will also be available for meet-and-greet opportunities.

Other celebrity appearances slated for the Knoxville convention include a “Cobra Kai” & “Karate Kid” cast reunion featuring William Zabka and Martin Kove, actors Robert Patrick and Ed Begley Jr. The voices behind some iconic animated characters like Winnie the Pooh, Bambi and Thumper will also be at the convention. Visit fanboyexpo.com/knoxville for the complete list of celebrity appearances.

The event will also feature some of the most famous artists and writers from the world of comics, including R.L. Stine Goosebumps illustrator Tim Jacobus.

VIP packages start at $149. One-day general admission tickets start at $30.

Criss joined the band in 1972 after placing an advertisement in the East Coast edition of Rolling Stone Magazine that was answered by fellow co-founders Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley. He served as the lead singer on several songs for the band, including their breakout hit “Beth.” He officially left the band in 1980 but rejoined the group for reunions in 1995, 2002 and 2004.