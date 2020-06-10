Knoxville Fanboy Expo postponed until 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The 2020 Knoxville Fanboy Expo, which brings celebrities from across the entertainment industry to the Marble City, has been postponed until next year.

The Fanboy Expo website cited, “new rules and regulations” in making that decision. The convention was originally set to take place July 10-12.

If you have tickets you can keep them and use them next year or you can get a refund. Fan packages, photo ops, and autographs will be automatically refunded.

The 2021 Knoxville Fanboy Expo is set for June 25-27. Val Kilmer, cast members from ‘The Office’ Dolph Lundgren and many others were set to appear at the 2020 expo.