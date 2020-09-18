Knoxville Film Festival goes virtual this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The annual Knoxville Film Festival is returning this weekend but because of the pandemic it will be taking place online for free.

The event features short films made in Tennessee or by a Tennessee-based filmmaker. Categories include narrative films, documentaries and music videos.

In addition to screenings they will also host industry-related workshops. At the end of the festival, we’re told there will be an online awards ceremony.

This year’s festival runs from noon Friday until Sunday at 8 p.m. The festival is free, however you can make a donation to support the ongoing efforts of the film festival at knoxfilmfest.com