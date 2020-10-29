Knoxville Fire captain files for retirement amid child sex charge investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A longtime Knoxville Fire Department captain is seeking retirement while facing sex charges involving a child.

Knoxville Fire Department Station 11 Captain Scott. Warwick, 56, is charged with three counts aggravated sexual battery and three counts sexual contact with a child, according a Knox County Criminal Court Indictment.

An indictment accuses Warwick of “intentional touching of the clothing covering the immediate area of the victim’s intimate parts” between August 24 and October 5. The indictment also alleges Warwick was in a position of trust and used it to accomplish the sexual contact.

Warwick was placed on administrative leave on Wednesday, October 7 and has applied to retire from the department effective November 1.

“Capt. Warwick was placed on administrative leave with pay on Oct. 7, pending a criminal investigation by the Knoxville Police Department. Capt. Warwick has applied to retire from the Fire Department, effective Nov. 1, 2020. The City’s policy is to not comment on pending criminal proceedings, so I am unable to make any additional statements.” Knoxville Fire Department Chief Stan Sharp

Warwick is a 30-year veteran with the Knoxville Fire Department.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.