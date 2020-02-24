Knoxville fire crews extinguish North Knoxville house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Fire Department responded to the fourth house fire around the city in less than 24 hours.

The most recent broke out overnight at a home along Northside Drive at Bradshaw Garden in North Knoxville.

Fire crews found all four victims waiting safely outside and flames coming out of the home.

Within the hour firefighters were able to get the flames under control. No injuries are being reported and the family will be assisted by the American Red Cross.

