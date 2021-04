KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Fire crews were busy putting out a house fire in north Knoxville early Friday morning.

The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a reported house fire on Unity Drive at 2:30 A.M. Friday morning.

When firefighters got there. heavy flames were seen coming from a covered carport and spread to the home’s attic.

We’re told everyone inside the home was safely outside and no one was injured. The family is now receiving assistance from the Red Cross.