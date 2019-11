Photo From David Killbrew

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Around 11 Sunday morning Rural Metro Fire and Knoxville Rescue Squad crews are working on a fire at Knoxville Gold Exchange 7537 Brickyard Road in Knoxville.

Crews were able to put out a small fire near the air conditioning unit at the rear of the building, underneath some stairs.

Photo from David Killbrew

Rural Metro is investigating the cause of the fire.