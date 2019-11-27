Knoxville fire crews respond to fire at house under construction

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Fire Department says nobody was hurt as crews responded to a fire at a local home.

Knoxville Fire tweeted early Monday that they responded to a residential fire on Peachtree Street. According to the tweet, the house was under construction and no victims were involved.

Knoxville fire department responding to a residential fire 2317 Peach tree. House was under construction no I victims involved. Flames were through the roof upon a rival pic.twitter.com/4YtYqg6BYp — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) November 27, 2019

KFD says flames were seen through the roof upon arrival to the scene.