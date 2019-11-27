KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Fire Department says nobody was hurt as crews responded to a fire at a local home.
Knoxville Fire tweeted early Monday that they responded to a residential fire on Peachtree Street. According to the tweet, the house was under construction and no victims were involved.
KFD says flames were seen through the roof upon arrival to the scene.
- Knoxville fire crews respond to fire at house under construction
- Government agency warns that TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods continues to sell recalled products
- Tennessee National Guard unit deploying to Guantanamo Bay
- Tennessee rallies around Arkansas-Pine Bluff basketball team during tragedy
- Portion of Henley, Church streets closed through Thanksgiving for electric repairs