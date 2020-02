KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Sunday morning Knoxville fire crews responded to a house fire in the 1400 block of Crocus Lane in West Knoxville.

The fire was reported just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday by a neighbor who called 911.

When crews arrived, flames were coming from the right side of the one-story basement rancher. Within 20 minutes, the fire was under control.

No one was home at the time and no injuries are reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.