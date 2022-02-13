KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A home is a complete loss after an early Sunday morning fire on Amherst Ave says Knoxville Fire.

Shortly after 1:30, KFD crews arrived on scene and found flames going through the roof. Due to the heavy fire, crews initially were not able to go into the house. However, KFD says that once the bulk of the fire was put out, crews were able to enter and extinguish the fire.

KFD said the home suffered heavy damage and is a complete loss. No injures have been reported and KFD believes that no one was home at the time of the fire. KFD investigators are looking into the fire to determine the cause.