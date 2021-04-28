Man dies at hospital after water rescue at Suttree Landing Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man was pronounced dead at the hospital after emergency crews responded to a call for a water rescue at Suttree Landing Park.

Knoxville Police, fire crews and Knox County rescue personnel responded to the Suttree Landing Park boat dock, shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday for a possible drowning.

When crews arrived they found a woman reporting to firefighters that her friend had fallen off of their pontoon boat near Sutree Landing dock after they had launched the craft from the Marine base boat ramp at Alcoa Highway.

Divers found the man under the dock entangled in underwater brush and debris shortly after 10 p.m., KFD said. The victim was transported to UT Medical Center in grave condition where he died shortly after his arrival.

KPD Violent Crimes Unit investigators responded to the scene to begin the investigation, which remains active at this time. The victim’s identity will be released at a later time.