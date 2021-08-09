Knoxville Fire responds to fire near commercial building

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Firefighters extinguished a fire near a commercial structure early Monday morning, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

Dispatch confirmed to WATE 6 On Your Side the call came in around 5:40 a.m. The fire was reportedly at a commercial building on Mitchell Street near 9th Avenue. KFD later tweeted that the fire at Mitchell St. was outside the building, with no extension inside. The cause of the fire was unknown at the time.

At 6:08 a.m., Knoxville Fire tweeted that its units were returning to service since the fire was extinguished. No injuries were reported and the cause was being investigated.