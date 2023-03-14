KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Fire Department on Tuesday responded to the scene of a vehicle submerged at Holston River Park. Efforts were underway to remove what appeared to be a pickup truck from the river.

Knoxville Fire officials said there were no occupants in the vehicle. The agency shared photos of crewmembers’ response via water vessel.

KFD says the scene would be turned over to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD spokesperson Scott Erland stated in an email Tuesday morning that KPD received a call regarding the truck in the river at around 7:50 a.m. Knox County Rescue Squad responded to the scene to assist KFD in removing the truck.

Erland said once the truck is removed from the water, they can determine to whom it belongs.

Holston River Park is located in East Knoxville along the banks of the Holston River. The park hosts trails, water access points, fishing piers and other amenities.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated.