Knoxville firefighter arrested, placed on leave after allegedly punching, choking woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville firefighter is on administrative leave after being charged with aggravated domestic assault and false imprisonment, according to police.

Marshall Dockery, 24, was arrested in connection with two incidents that occurred on October 17 and October 20 involving a woman with whom he was in a relationship.

According to police records, Dockery and the victim had been arguing when she showed up October 17 at a bar where Dockery is employed. After refusing to speak with her, police say Dockery followed her back to her vehicle and allegedly pointed a black handgun at her stomach, threatening to shoot her if she ever showed up at his work again.

Then, on October 20, police say the victim went to Dockery’s home on Cherokee Woods Way to retrieve her personal belongings after he ended the relationship. The victim told police that Dockery punched the back of her head, the side of her face, and kneed her in the stomach. Dockery is also accused of placing the victim in a headlock and squeezing until she could not breathe.

A bonded arraignment for the case is scheduled for Thursday, November 5.

Dockery was part of the Knoxville Fire Department’s 2018 Firefighter Recruit Class that was sworn in last year.

It is the second arrest of a Knoxville firefighter in recent weeks. Longtime Knoxville Fire Department captain Scott Warwick is seeking retirement after he was charged with aggravated sexual battery and sexual contact with a child in late October.