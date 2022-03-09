KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — City firefighters are crediting teamwork and training for saving a woman who was trapped in a downtown building on March 2. The building on North Gay Street and Depot Avenue was supposed to be vacant, but there were people inside.

One of those people, a woman who called 911, told emergency operators she was trapped in the basement of the building.

“When you think of downtown you don’t really think about fires, you think of more residential and outlying areas,” said Todd Morse, a senior firefighter with the Knoxville Fire Department.

Morse along with KFD Capt. David Frazier and firefighter Tyler Burton spoke with WATE 6 On Your Side about what it took to make the rescue.

“Pretty much all the units up here we’re dispatched to a structure fire,” Capt. Frazier said. “And immediately we started getting information that there was a woman in the basement trapped.”

Frazier said heavy smoke in the building made the search-and-rescue effort difficult.

“Visibility was virtually zero when we initially went in,” he said. “At this point we were very, almost confused, like where is this basement?

Frazier credited Morse for being able to locate the stairs down to the trapped woman. Burton used a thermal imaging camera to locate the woman once they made it to the basement.

“When we got downstairs I gave it a quick scan and I’d seen her over there in the corner,” Burton said. “We went over there to her and told her to come with us.”

Burton said he was surprised the woman was still responsive given the amount of smoke in the building.

“The dispatchers don’t get enough credit,” Morse said. “Her being on the phone and trying to relay, ‘Hey, I’m in the basement,’ was a big help to us so that way we can know we need to start looking for a basement.”

“These things, whether luck or providence of God, happen,” Frazier said. “There were twenty-two people on scene and everybody’s got a roll and everybody’s got a job and everybody did their job great.

“Giving someone the chance for another day, with her family, with her friends, it’s just a really good feeling.”