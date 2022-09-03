KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Fire Department responds to more than just fires, every now and then they help new life enter the world.

On Friday, KFD shared that some of their firefighters helped a mom deliver after she went into labor two months early.

“We got to do it again! This little guy decided to show up 2 months early and didn’t really want to give mom and dad any warning. Everyone is doing great! Engine 18 C got to be apart of the event,” said KFD on Twitter.

KFD shared with WATE that the baby boy is doing good. According to the CDC, 1 in 10 babies were born too early in the United States during 2020. A baby is considered premature before 37 weeks (8 months) of pregnancy is completed says the CDC.

A week before, firefighters from KFD’s station 7 also helped a mother give birth. The baby from that birth is also doing well.