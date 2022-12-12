KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Fire Department started the new week out early with a call to a residence Monday for two vehicle fires. Crews were able to prevent the home from catching the flames.

According to KFD, crews responded around 1:42 a.m. Monday on a report of two motor vehicles on fire near a home on McDonald Road.

A social media post shared by KFD states that “quick actions by KFD members on scene kept the home from catching fire.”

In the photos shared in the same post, KFD firefighters can be seen in action with what appear to be two charred sedans parked beneath a metal carport adjacent to a house.

No further details were yet available.