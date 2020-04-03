Knoxville First Friday events going virtual amid stay-at-home order

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Several events scheduled to happen this weekend are getting creative and going virtual to comply with Governor Lee’s stay at home order.

While Zoo Knoxville is currently unable to welcome guests, they’re now posting videos on their Facebook and Instagram to give people a behind-the-scenes look at their work to care for the animals. Just look for the feature “bringing the zoo to you!”.

Zookeepers are helping lead daily chats and give a closer look at the animals that call Zoo Knoxville home.

Central Collective will be host a virtual ‘First Friday’. They’ll be showcasing local artists’ work throughout the day. At 5 p.m., join Central Collective for an Instagram Live where they’ll give a virtual tour of the gallery and meet with some of the artists.

Even though their museum spaces are closed temporarily, join The Muse as they begin featuring educational videos and fun activity demos that will keep you entertained and learning as a family.

You can find the videos on their social media sites.

The annual Dogwood Arts Festival is going virtual this year to avoid coronavirus concerns. The festival showcases over 100 artists from around the country.

This year, the Dogwood Arts Festival will allow visitors to browse and support this year’s participating artists online.

The public can also vote on their favorite artists via a form on their website now through April 30. Cash prizes will be awarded to the three artists with the most votes.