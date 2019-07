The Knoxville Flea Market is back this weekend.

For the past 15 years, the event has been a fixture at the Knoxville Expo Center.

It kicks off Friday, running through Sunday. Over 300 different booths will be set up with many different items.

Parking and admission are free.

Friday’s hours are 3-7 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Knoxville Expo Center is located at 5441 Clinton Highway.