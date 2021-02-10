Knoxville florists face Valentine’s Day amid pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Valentine’s Day is coming up soon. Typically, it’s a busy season for florists.

“Normally, this time last year we had 300 orders. This year, we’ve got a little over 50,” Marvin Romines, a volunteer at Simply Unique said.

Romines and the shop’s owner attribute the lack of blooming business to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s so many people that just don’t have jobs right now,” Simply Unique owner Dianne Moorehead said.

“They can’t pay their rent. They can’t pay their utility bills, and they can’t buy food. That’s what’s hurting us. Flowers are less important anymore,” Romines said.

At Melissa Timm Designs, there is another sign of the times. The owner says she usually has about five or six people working behind her shop’s counter. On Wednesday afternoon she had two.

“We have a lot more uncertainty than what we normally would. We’re really not sure what’s going to happen this week. Our preorders are down about 50 percent, so we cut our flower order back,” Melissa Timm said.

Still, she is staying optimistic things could turn around soon.

“There still may be a chance that it’s going to all bounce back at the end of the week. We’re not sure if people are going to feel comfortable going out to eat or going out of town, so we may get hit hard on Friday,” Timm said.

Simply Unique told us they’re happy to help customers this Valentine’s Day in any way they can. Melissa Timm Designs says it’s staying open all weekend.