Knoxville greenway bridge to temporarily close Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) –

Work crews will temporarily close a Knoxville greenway on Thursday for a bridge inspection.

From 9 a.m. to noon, the greenway on the Buck Karnes Bridge will be closed.

The bridge is located over the Tennessee river at Alcoa Highway.

The inspection truck will be on the greenway and pedestrians and bicycles will not be allowed to pass while crews are working.

