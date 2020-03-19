Knoxville gyms temporarily close, make changes amid coronavirus concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gyms are among many local businesses temporarily closing their doors or making changes as coronavirus concerns continue.

WATE 6 On Your Side reporter Elizabeth Kuebel spoke with three Knoxville gyms to find out how they are adapting to “social distancing” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Orange Theory is temporarily closed, but the Bearden gym is still allowing clients to get their daily workouts in by posting videos online.

“We’re trying to keep everybody engaged, there’s so much fear and anxiety with it that we’re just trying to keep spreading our love and our positivity into the community to make that difference,” said Orange Theory coach Haley Retterer.

Pure Barre Knoxville is also temporarily closed but taking to Facebook Live multiple times a day and streaming full classes so clients can stay active.

“We just felt like doing our part for the community was more important than having classes live in studio and being open,” Mackenzie Hammett, Pure Barre Knoxville co-owner.

Old City Athletic Club isn’t shutting their doors but they too are taking some extra steps to keep their clients healthy and safe.

“Ranging from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., we are cleaning all day long,” said General Manager of Old City Athletic Club, Nicole Hatmaker. “We’ve also, in the past few days, cut back on our class count. We’ve gone from five classes a day to one class a day. Personal training right now is kind of paused, hopefully that will be back up and running soon, and also we want to start offering a video service.”

Modifications made by all three gyms to keep the health and safety of clients and the community their number one priority.