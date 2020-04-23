Knoxville Habitat for Humanity taking part in #GivingTuesdayNow global fundraiser

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Habitat for Humanity is hoping you can pitch in during this difficult time by donating during the global #GivingTuesdayNow fundraising event.

The independent, Christian housing nonprofit is trying to raise enough funds on May 5 to build one family’s house foundation in a single day.

“At a time when we are all experiencing the pandemic, generosity is what brings people of all races, faiths, and political views together across the globe, generosity gives everyone power to make a positive change in the lives of others and is a fundamental value anyone can act on,” April Timko, director of marketing and communications with Knoxville Habitat for Humanity, said in a release.

“It’s a day for everyone around the world to stand together and give back in all ways, no matter who or where we are.”

#GivingTuesdayNow is designed to infuse generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropy activation, and support for communities and nonprofits around the world. The event usually takes place in December.

Funding and construction have been impacted heavily at Knoxville Habitat for Humanity causing delays for families who are in need of affordable housing and are ready to build.

During the giving day, two longtime Habitat volunteers are anonymously matching every gift up to $5,000, so supporters have the opportunity to see their giving go twice as far.

Last December’s #GivingTuesday support for Knoxville Habitat exceeded goals and allowed the nonprofit to be able to purchase all doors, lighting, dishwashers and hardware for nine homes originally scheduled to be built this year.

“We are thankful for the continuous support of our community that has resulted in over 700 families weathering the pandemic from a safe and affordable home, but there are still so many desperate for a secure place to live,” President/CEO of Knoxville Habitat for Humanity Kelle Shultz said. “By supporting Knoxville Habitat during #GivingTuesdayNow, we can give one more family their opportunity to experience the security they’ve worked so hard to achieve.”

“As a global community, we can mourn this moment of extreme crisis while also finding the opportunity to support one another,” Asha Curran, CEO of GivingTuesday said. “#GivingTuesdayNow is a chance for us to stand united and use grassroots generosity to show that we are all in this together, beginning to end.

“Even as many face financial uncertainty, generosity is not about size. From calling an elderly neighbor to chat to offering translation help; from showing gratitude to our health care workers to donating to your local food bank, every act of kindness is a beacon of hope in this crisis.”

If you would llike to donate to Knoxville Habitat for Humanity’s #GivingTuesdayNow efforts visit knoxvillehabitat.com and clicking on the Giving Tuesday Now “Donate Now” button. You can also follow Knoxville Habitat on Facebook

