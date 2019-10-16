Knoxville holding public meeting on future of Chilhowee Park & Expo Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The city of Knoxville is inviting the public to attend a meeting tonight to discuss the future of Chilhowee Park and the Exposition Center.

Last year, Mayor Madeline Rogero and city council members asked for a strategic study of possible future uses of Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center. Now, a team of consultants will present its recommendations on ways to better utilize the 81-acre park.

The meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. in the Jacob Building at 3301 E. Magnolia Ave.

Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center serves as home to the Tennessee Valley Fair each fall and to The Muse and Golden Gloves charities year-round.