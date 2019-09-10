Knoxville home ‘a total loss’ after early morning house fire on Middlebrook Pike

Knoxville Fire Department crews are working to extinguish a fire at a home they’re calling ‘a total loss’ early Tuesday.

KFD crews responded to a fully-involved house fire early Tuesday morning in the 7000 block of Middlebrook Pike.

Crews arrived to find a single-story residential structure fully involved. The home is considered a total loss. The owner was the only one in the home and was able to escape uninjured.

Eastbound Middlebrook Pike in the 7000 block will be closed until around 7:00 a.m. Tuesday as crews continue to work on extinguishing the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

