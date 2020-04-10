Knoxville hotel distributing hundreds of food bags to laid-off hospitality workers

300 bags of food will be distributed to downtown Knoxville hotel, bar and restaurant workers who have been laid off on Friday.
The food is all ready to go at the Downtown Embassy Suites. Volunteers will hand out the food later today.
Service workers in need can drive through the valet lane at Downtown Embassy Suites on Gay Street from 9 a.m. until noon.
