KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A January house fire that killed two people has been ruled accidental, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

Frankie Arnez Riddle, who had just turned 100, and her son Michael died as a result of the fire at their home on North Kyle Street in East Knoxville.

A spokesman for the department said the fire started “near or around” the middle section of the home, near the younger victim’s sleeping quarters.

No other information about how the fire started was released.