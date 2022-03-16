KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – MEDIC Regional Blood Center is teaming up with the Knoxville Ice Bears to help people in our community, including a boy who is battling cancer.

Noah Sileno has been battling cancer for a second time after beating it in 2018. He receives routine blood transfusions as part of his treatments.

“Any adult or child in cancer treatment requires blood and platelet transfusions,” said MEDIC’s Kristy Altman. “Now, because he’s back in treatment he needs those transfusions to keep his counts up so we’re doing a lot of drives around the area to help their family.”

There are plenty of opportunities to donate blood for its Saint Patrick’s Day celebration, including at the Knoxville Coliseum on Thursday from 1-7 p.m.

All donors will get a ticket to Sunday’s Knoxville Ice Bears game, a special edition t-shirt and a Texas Roadhouse coupon.