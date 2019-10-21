Knoxville Ice Bears help pets find homes at local adoption event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Ice Bears stepped away from the hockey arena to do some good in the community over the weekend.

The Ice Bears were at the Petsmart on Morrell Road in Knoxville Sunday to encourage people to take home a new furry friend during an adoption event.

“These dogs need good homes, and to find them something special like that it really makes a difference for them, and to the people that bring the animals home,” Ice Bears defenseman Jason Price said. “It’s pretty cool to see and be involved with it.”

Their efforts paid off with the store telling us people adopted at least 18 pets while the Ice Bears were there.

You can catch the Ice Bears in action this weekend as they prepare for a rematch with the Fayetteville Marksmen. The puck drops at 7:30 Friday night at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.