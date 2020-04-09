Knoxville increases face-covering requirements for non-uniformed city employees

JENA, GERMANY – APRIL 03: A man wears a cloth as a protective face mask on April 3, 2020 in Jena, Germany. A three-part city ordinance is going into effect requiring people to wear protective face masks under circumstances that include shopping, riding public transport and workplaces where social distancing is difficult. A face mask requirement is a current issue of controversy across Germany, with the federal government so far declining to make wearing one in public mandatory. Germany is struggling with a shortage of face masks, and the requirement in Jena also allows the use of scarves and other materials to shield one’s face as a means to reduce the risk of anyone infected with Covid-19 from infecting others. (Photo by Jens Schlueter/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The City of Knoxville is tightening face mask requirements for non-uniformed city employees.

The city now requires that all non-uniformed employees wear a face-covering whenever interacting with the public or in employee locations (like elevators, restrooms, and kitchens) where social distancing is impractical.

The city will provide department directors with dust masks to give to staff who may not have their own masks. Employees must return a soiled or damaged dusk mask in order to be provided a new one.

The CDC currently recommends the use of cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult. Any cloth mask should be washed daily.