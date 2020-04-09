Knoxville increases face-covering requirements for non-uniformed city employees

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The City of Knoxville is tightening face mask requirements for non-uniformed city employees.
The city now requires that all non-uniformed employees wear a face-covering whenever interacting with the public or in employee locations (like elevators, restrooms, and kitchens) where social distancing is impractical.
The city will provide department directors with dust masks to give to staff who may not have their own masks. Employees must return a soiled or damaged dusk mask in order to be provided a new one.
The CDC currently recommends the use of cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult. Any cloth mask should be washed daily.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: State, county case counts continue to climb; deaths due to COVID-19 rise to 65 in TN
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- List: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Watch Soon: Dr. Fauci on what’s next for the U.S. in the coronavirus battle
- Grocery stores working to keep shelves stocked during coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus in Knox: YMCA helping community with emergency child care camps
- Police in Texas arrest teen who claimed she was intentionally spreading coronavirus
- MEDIC Regional Blood Center adding more precautions during COVID-19 pandemic
- Father of immunocompromised daughter urges East Tennesseans to stay home amid coronavirus outbreak
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: UT Medical Center applies extra COVID-19 precautions
- The Tennessee coronavirus death toll rises to 72 with 4,138 COVID-19 cases statewide
- PSA: Knoxville, please stay at home
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County confirms two new deaths, total cases at 126
- Tennessee gov sees good news in virus model, urges vigilance
- Knoxvillians adhere to guidelines with social distance ‘tailgating’