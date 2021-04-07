Knoxville intersection closed after overturned tanker truck spills diesel fuel

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Fire Department said drivers should avoid the intersection of Middlebrook Pike and Liberty Street due to an overturned fuel tanker crash.

Fire crews were dispatched to the intersection for a crash involving the fuel tanker and two other vehicles around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Diesel fuel was leaking from the ruptured tanker.

When firefighters arrived, civilians were pulling the driver of the tanker from his overturned vehicle. Fire crews were able to extricate the driver of one of the other two vehicles.

The driver of the tanker and the driver extricated from their vehicle were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A hazmat team was able to plug into the tanker’s rupture and contain the diesel spill from going into the storm drain, according to a KFD release.

Both directions of traffic on Middlebrook Pike are currently being rerouted and the intersection is estimated to be reopened after noon.











The condition of the drivers involved has not been released. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.