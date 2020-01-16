Knoxville juvenile facing attempted murder charge after apartment complex shooting

1  of  2
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A 17-year-old is facing an attempted murder charge after Knoxville police responded to a shooting at early Thursday.

Knoxville police officers responded to a report of shots fired at the 414 Flats Apartments on Forest Park Boulevard around 1 a.m. Thursday.

The two victims, a 19-year-old female and 23-year-old male, indicated that they had just arrived home when they were confronted by an unknown male, who fired multiple shots at their vehicle. The victims were not struck by the gunfire and fled the scene.

The 17-year-old suspect was apprehended by police without incident shortly after officers arrived at the scene. The suspect was found in possession of a 9mm handgun.

Juvenile petitions for Attempted 1st Degree Murder and Prohibited Handgun Possession were placed on file for the suspect.

The Violent Crimes Unit is continuing its investigation. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

