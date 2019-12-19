Knoxville kayaker drowns in North Carolina river

MARSHALL, N.C. (AP) – Authorities say a Knoxville woman died in a kayaking incident on the Laurel River in North Carolina.

Madison County Emergency Management coordinator Louis Roberts says 31-year-old April Morton died Sunday after getting stuck underneath a tree in the water.

Morton is from Knoxville and was identified as an experienced kayaker by American Whitewater, a national river conservation nonprofit.

Roberts says when EMS arrived at the river, Morton was receiving CPR from medical personnel who were kayaking in the vicinity.

Roberts says Morton was going through a rapid and didn’t see the tree because of elevated water levels. The investigation is ongoing.

