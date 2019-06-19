Knoxville kids learn about being an engineer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Kids at the Boys and Girls Club in Knoxville had a day of learning Wednesday as U.S. Cellular stopped by for an “Ask an Engineer” event.

The event was designed to encourage kids to get interested in becoming engineers, but it’s more than just getting the kids involved with the career. It’s also about making sure they continue to better themselves.

“A lot of engineering is school and math, but it’s also a lot of on the job training. And that’s what we’re doing with U.S. Cellular, talking to them, telling them it’s not that difficult. It’s all about desire. If that desire is there, they can go wherever they want,” said Joey Chandler with U.S. Cellular.

U.S. Cellular has also donated $30,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of East Tennessee this year and its associates will be volunteering throughout the summer at those clubs.