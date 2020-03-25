Knoxville-Knox County CAC asking for donations for emergency response fund

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee is establishing an emergency fund to provide essential services to those in need.

The committee is asking for monetary donations and gift cards for groceries and gas. Donations will be used for store gift cards, groceries, gas cards, household hygiene items, and other necessities.

Donations or checks can be sent to P.O. Box 51650, Knoxville, TN 37950-1650 or dropped off curbside at 2247 Western Ave, Knoxville, TN 37921. To donate to this fund, visit knoxseniors.org or knoxcac.org.

If you are interested in volunteering, send an email to sam.pohlot@knoxseniors.org or call the Office on Aging at 865-524-2786.

The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee delivers Mobile Meals to seniors and disabled individuals and provides transportation to essential medical appointments like dialysis. The committee also completes home repairs and weatherization in addition providing in-home services to at-risk seniors.