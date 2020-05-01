Knoxville-Knox County launches website for info on business, travel

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With Knoxville and Knox County beginning phase 1 of their reopening plan Friday, local leaders have launched an informational website with a special public service announcement.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs released a public service announcement Friday in concert with the launch of knoxtogether.com, a website for information related to local business openings and travel.

The website features information from travel information from Visit Knoxville and resources for businesses from the Knoxville Chamber. Links to the Knoxville and Knox County reopening guidelines are also included.

The site offers a downloadable #KNOXTOGETHER photo to be shared on social media or displayed in local businesses.

The site encourages locals to use the hashtag #KNOXTOGETHER on social media to show support.