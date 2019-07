An East Tennessee lawmaker is preparing to introduce a resolution to remove one lawmaker from the legislature.

We’ve been following the controversy surrounding representative David Byrd. Byrd was accused of sexual misconduct by three women.

Knox County Representative Gloria Johnson now finalizing a resolution that would oust him.

For those interested, here is ⁦@VoteGloriaJ⁩’s resolution seeking to oust Rep. Byrd from the Tennessee Legislature during the August special session. #tnleg #tnpol pic.twitter.com/CZEuOOxRTy — Kimberlee Kruesi (@kkruesi) July 11, 2019

Legislation cannot be officially filed until sometime in early August. We’re still waiting to hear a response from Representative Byrd.