Knoxville leaders exploring accelerated bus corridor along Broadway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville city leaders have voted to explore designing an accelerated Knoxville Area Transit bus corridor that would run along Broadway.

The idea has been in the works for three years now. City leaders voted to approve an agreement for the design phase, in part looking into where bus pull-offs could be built.

The project would cost just shy of one million dollars.

Knoxville engineering director Jim Hagerman says the design process could take two years.

He adds that a Broadway accelerated bus corridor would make riding public transportation more reliable while also cutting back on some emissions.