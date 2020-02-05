Knoxville leaders holding ribbon cutting for new greenway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new greenway is set to be debuted in downtown Knoxville on Wednesday.

The Kuwahee Greenway is located along the north side of Neyland Drive. The new 1500-foot section of community greenway connects the existing Neyland Greenway to Joan Cronan Way near KUB’s Kuwahee Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Limited parking is available at 2377 Neyland Drive. Kuwahee Greenway can also be accessed from the Greenway system by traveling to the intersection of Third Creek Greenway and Neyland Greenway.

City leaders and KUB representatives are expected to gather for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m.