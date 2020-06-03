Knoxville leaders holding virtual town hall on community reform

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Renaissance is teaming up with Mayor Indya Kincannon and members of the local black community for a virtual town hall meeting next week.
The town hall meeting will take place next Tuesday, June 9. You can find a link to the event on Knoxville renaissance’s Facebook page. It’s all set to start at 4 p.m.
The meeting will address topics like education, black economic conditions and police force in the community.
WATE 6 On Your Side Anchor Tearsa Smith will moderate the event.
