Knoxville leaders holding virtual town hall on community reform

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Renaissance is teaming up with Mayor Indya Kincannon and members of the local black community for a virtual town hall meeting next week.

The town hall meeting will take place next Tuesday, June 9. You can find a link to the event on Knoxville renaissance’s Facebook page. It’s all set to start at 4 p.m.

The meeting will address topics like education, black economic conditions and police force in the community.

WATE 6 On Your Side Anchor Tearsa Smith will moderate the event.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter