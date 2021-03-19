Knoxville lowers American flags to half-staff in remembrance of Atlanta shooting victims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Flags at all Knoxville city facilities have been lowered to half-staff and will stay there through Monday in remembrance of the victims of this week’s shootings in Atlanta.

On Tuesday, a gunman attacked three separate Asian-owned and operated spas in the Atlanta area and killed eight people, six of whom were Asian women. In response, lawmakers in Washington have been pushing for discussion and policies against anti-Asian violence.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said the order to lower the flags is “a demonstration of unity with our Asian-American friends.”

Through Monday, flags are lowered to half-staff at all @CityKnoxvilleTN facilities in remembrance of the victims of this week's shootings in Atlanta and also as a demonstration of unity with our Asian-American friends, neighbors and family members here in Knoxville. pic.twitter.com/Csj3orhizK — Mayor Kincannon (@MayorKincannon) March 19, 2021

There are also a growing number of tributes for the victims.

On Friday night, ABC News will air a one-hour special, “20/20: Murder in Atlanta” from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. The special will examine the aftermath of the shootings as well as the overall issue of attacks against Asian-Americans.

You can watch the special tonight starting at 10 p.m. on WATE 6.