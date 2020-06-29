Knoxville man arrested after he flees from the scene of 2 separate crashes with injuries in Lenoir City

LENOIR CITY (WATE) – A Knoxville man was arrested Sunday afternoon after he left the scene of two separate crashes with injury.

John Jones, 35, was later identified as the suspect.

Loudon County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Martel and Muddy Creek. While deputies were on the scene, they learned that the driver had fled and continued up Beals Chapel where he left the roadway and struck an LCUB pole. That pole broke in half at the intersection of Lakeview Road.

Witnesses observed the male leave the scene of the second crash on foot and run into the nearby woods.

K9 teams and Deputies deployed in the area and after a lengthy area search, the suspect was located and apprehended without incident. The suspect was evaluated by Priority EMS and refused treatment.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to both scenes and are handling the crash investigations.

Jones’ charges were not released.