Knoxville man arrested after peeping over stall in women’s bathroom







KNOXVILLE, TENN (WATE) – A Knoxville man was arrested after allegedly peeping at a juvenile over a stall in the women's bathroom.

David Donton, 25, of Knoxville, was arrested and charged with invasion of privacy – reasonable expectation of privacy – victim under 13.

The incident occurred Friday, August 23, at the Dollar General Market on Emory Road.

According to court records, the victim stated that while in the back stall she noticed what appeared as a man’s shoe in the stall next to her. The victim heard the man, later identified as Donton, moving around in the stall. The victim looked up and saw Donton looking down and smiling at her over the side stall door.

The victim ran out of the bathroom and talked to the store manager. The store manager went into the bathroom where he found Donton in the stall. He called for him to come out several times. Eventually, Donton came out of the women’s bathroom.

According to court records, Donton did admit to being in the women's bathroom and looking over the stall at the victim.






