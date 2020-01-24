Knoxville man arrested for indecent exposure to 7-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man is facing a charge of indecent exposure after an investigation by FBI agents.

Cavin James Harris, 24, was charged with indecent exposure to a victim under 13 after he was found discussing sexual interests in children on social media.

While on a social media platform Harris sent an undercover FBI agent a photo of him exposing himself to a 7-year-old at his residence at a halfway home on Washington Pike on Sunday, January 19.

Harris went on to tell others in the chatroom it was his birthday and was babysitting the child of his best friend.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.