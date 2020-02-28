Knoxville man arrested for threatening to burn down home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man is now behind bars after allegedly pouring gasoline in the home he shares with his sister and threatening to, “burn everybody up.”

Larry Green is charged with aggravated assault after threatening to burn down the home on Susong Drive Tuesday, according to court documents.

When officers arrived, they asked Green to drop his keys. Police say Green balled his fists and began approaching the officers.

Green was taken to the ground and arrested. He has also been charged with resisting arrest.