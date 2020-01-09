Knoxville man arrested in connection with November shooting in Andersonville

ANDERSONVILLE (WATE) – A Knoxville man was arrested early Wednesday afternoon on charges stemming from a shooting that happened in late November.

Derrick Hayes, 26, was charged with especially aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and theft of property.

The shooting happened on Nov. 26 on Defoe Road in Andersonville.

Hayes was arrested at an apartment complex in Knoxville by Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force agents.

“The Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force did a great job locating our suspect. The work their men and women do is nothing short of amazing,” Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker stated. “A big thank you to KPD for their assistance on this case. Our detectives did a great job of investigating this incident and identifying the suspect” Barker concluded.

Hayes is at the Anderson County Detention Facility with a $130,000 bond.