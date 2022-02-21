KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police investigators are working to identify three people that left a man unconscious with several chipped teeth after an argument turned violent at a bar near the University of Tennessee campus.

Knoxville Police officers responded to The Hill Bar & Grill just after 1 a.m. on Feb. 13 where a 23-year-old victim was being treated for lacerations to the back of his head, swelling on the left side of his face and several chipped teeth.

A witness told investigators she saw the victim get into an argument with three suspects before he was struck by one, causing him to fall and strike his head on a pool table. The witness said the other two suspects punched him multiple times before the bar security intervened.

The suspects reportedly fled on foot in an unknown direction. One was described as a white male, around 6′ tall with an average build, black shirt and black pants. The second suspect was described as a Hispanic male wearing a black shirt and gray sweatpants. The third was described as a white male wearing a blue shirt and red sweatpants.

There are four ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

Officers spoke with bar management who said they would attempt to locate security footage of the incident and contact KPD with any additional information.