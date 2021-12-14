KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man has been arrested after being accused of choking his pregnant girlfriend. On Saturday, December 12, police responded to Tonya Drive for reports of a violent domestic disturbance in progress. Police found Shawn Jefferson standing in his neighbor’s driveway approximately three houses down from where the incident had occurred.

Police say he looked to be highly intoxicated and unsteady on his feet. Jefferson stated he and his girlfriend had been in a verbal altercation over his pregnant girlfriends’ unborn child. He told police no physical altercation took place.

Officers then met with the victim and her daughter. The victim told police she and Jefferson had been in a verbal altercation that turned physical when the victim asked him to leave due to his intoxicated state. She then said Jefferson threw her to the ground, got on top of her, and began to strangle her causing her to see “stars”.

Officers spoke to her daughter who stated the victim was unable to get Jefferson off of her causing the daughter to throw Jefferson off. The victim took herself to Park West Medical Center for further medical evaluation for herself and her unborn child.

Jefferson was read his rights and taken into custody. He has been charged with one count of aggravated domestic assault and one count of aggravated assault with a fetus as the victim. A DCS referral was made for the incident.